Claybrook Capital LLC Increases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,314,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

Several research firms have commented on PMT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

