Claybrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 811,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

