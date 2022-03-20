Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Critical Survey

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citizens Financial Group and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Mercantile Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.98 $2.32 billion $5.16 9.54 Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.93 $59.02 million $3.68 10.05

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 33.19% 11.32% 1.28% Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.81% 1.26%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

