Citigroup Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Citigroup restated their top pick rating on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $689,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

