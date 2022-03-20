Citigroup Lowers Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $10.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CANO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE:CANO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

