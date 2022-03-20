Citigroup Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $17.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.67.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,184,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

