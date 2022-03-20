Citigroup Boosts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $13.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.98 on Friday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BTRS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.