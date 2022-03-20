CIBC Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.74. The firm has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

