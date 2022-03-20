China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

