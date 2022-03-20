China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEA. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CEA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

