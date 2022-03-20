Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $178.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.27.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,513 shares of company stock valued at $44,302,471 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

