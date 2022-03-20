Chicago Capital LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.