Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $86.79 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

