Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

