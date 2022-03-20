Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.64

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.64 and last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$253.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 33.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

