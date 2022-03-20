Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 1,254 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 4.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

