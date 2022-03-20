Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Up to $63.88

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.88, but opened at $65.93. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 66 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.90.

The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $22,108,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after buying an additional 171,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

