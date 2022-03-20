Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IPSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 830,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 25,505.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

