Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:IPSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 830,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
