Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “
Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Central Puerto (Get Rating)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
