Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto (Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

