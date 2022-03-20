Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.77

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $9.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,018 shares.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,370,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

