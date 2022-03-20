CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

