Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 108 ($1.40) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.55).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 90.12 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.93. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

