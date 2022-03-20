Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CNKS stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. Cenkos Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 50.16 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.68.

In related news, insider Andrew Boorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,842.65).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

