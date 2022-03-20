CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.