CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

