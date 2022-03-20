CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

