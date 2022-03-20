Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

