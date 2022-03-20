Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.01

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 723020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

