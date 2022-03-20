Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Carter’s stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

