Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.