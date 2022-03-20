Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,205. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

