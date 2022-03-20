Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.60. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 32,883 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

