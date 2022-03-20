Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.