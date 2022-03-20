Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $73.77. 35,286,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,627,464. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

