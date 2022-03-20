Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

WING stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,420. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

