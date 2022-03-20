Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

TWTR traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,336. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

