Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,911 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

