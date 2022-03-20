Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,960. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

