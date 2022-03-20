Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,039. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

