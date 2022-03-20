Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,354 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,354 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

UPST traded up $8.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 14,807,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,183,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

