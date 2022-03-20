Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,117 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.86. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $414.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

