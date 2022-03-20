Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,643 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ball by 48.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

