Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Stock Price Down 38.9%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
About Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)
