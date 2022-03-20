Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 137,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

