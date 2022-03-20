Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.64.

NYSE COF opened at $138.21 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

