Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.18.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Shares of OAS opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

