Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW Group stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

