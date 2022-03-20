Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $291.35. The company has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.