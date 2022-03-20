Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 142 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

