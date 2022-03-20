Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.22. 141,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,219,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 4.01.

Get Canaan alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canaan by 1,225.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Canaan by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.